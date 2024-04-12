Paramount taps Cinedeck to enhance MTV content delivery

Media and entertainment giant Paramount Global has tapped tech solutions provider Cinedeck to create an integrated delivery platform for MTV.

Cinedeck’s ConneX Hub master tool leverages Adobe Frame.io and the company’s ConneX products. This enables Paramount’s content creators to efficiently perform production and formatting fixes directly to cloud-hosted finished master files, says the tech company.

Users can upload only the necessary changes to Frame.io, where they can be reviewed and be inserted into the existing master files in the cloud using ConneX. Cinedeck claims this workflow enhances efficiency and cuts costs for expensive mastering sessions or the creation of new back-end tools to adapt existing supply chains.

Prior to the partnership, the entire master file would need to be downloaded for MTV’s programming content which became an obstacle for Paramount schedules and resources, said Cinedeck.

The tech outfit said integration of the Frame.io and ConneX interfaces allows patches to be easily applied and dropped in where they are needed without the re-delivery of long-form content.

ConneX Hub provides content creators with a host of tools including captioning, metadata editing, versioning, trim, audio and multiple clip insert.

Jane Sung, COO at Cinedeck, said: “By partnering with Paramount and launching ConneX Hub, we are revolutionizing the content delivery process. By combining our expertise in integrated delivery solutions with Paramount’s industry-leading content, we are paving the way for a more efficient and streamlined workflow that will benefit content creators and audiences alike.”

The full features of the new ConneX Hub will be showcased on Cinedeck’s booth at the NAB Show Las Vegas from April 14-17.