MiQ rolls-out advertising TV Intelligence solution in UK

Programmatic media company MiQ is launching its cross-channel TV Intelligence platform in the UK to supercharge the TV advertising market.

The platform provides marketers and agencies with a complete view of audience, campaign and competitor intelligence across linear TV, connected TV (CTV), and YouTube in one place.

TV Intelligence combines data from CTVs with trusted national TV currency data for a comprehensive view of the market, says MIQ. It brings together viewership and audience data from nine data sources to allow marketers and agencies to optimise reach, manage frequency and deliver stronger performance outcomes across linear TV, CTV and YouTube.

Utilising TV Intelligence, MiQ said clients can compare TV plans across linear, streaming and YouTube against top competitors. Companies can uncover under-exposed linear TV households and extend reach on connected TV and YouTube, as well as adjust frequency to achieve balance and deliver CTV ads to hard-to-reach light linear TV viewers. The platform also provides re-campaign recommendations to marketers.

MiQ’s TV Intelligence solution will also roll-out the in the US, Canada, and Australia.

“TV Intelligence is a game-changer for UK agencies and marketers,” said Freddie Turner, managing director, MiQ UK. “We’ve listened to our clients’ challenges around fragmentation and have invested heavily in building a turnkey solution for advertisers looking to complement their linear TV with connected TV and YouTube. Not only are we solving a major business challenge for our clients, we’re creating limitless opportunities to drive incremental reach and better performance in an increasingly challenging marketplace.”

“MiQ TV Intelligence is the only global analytics platform that gives marketers a complete view of their investment across streaming, linear, and YouTube,” said Gurman Hundal, global CEO and co-founder, MiQ. “We’re excited to expand these capabilities across key markets, provide actionable insights that give marketers the confidence to run efficient campaigns across all forms of premium video, power stronger performance outcomes from a single platform, and further cement our position as the premier partner for Advanced TV.”