Frequency launches Managed Channel Services

Virtual linear and FAST channel creator, Frequency, is launching Managed Channel Services (MCS), a new business unit, designed for companies and FAST platforms to reduce the time to create, launch, distribute FAST channels.

MCS presents customers with services spans across creative, packaging, production, and operations, viewership and monetisation.

The turnkey offering includes – library / rights evaluation, development and channel branding, media operations (ingestion, metadata, rights management, scheduling), on-air creative and graphic production, ongoing channel promotion, operations and optimisation

According to the company, it combines the expertise of the company’s FAST and linear streaming team with with its open cloud native SaaS platform.

The MCS team will enable content owners and rights holders to create single-series channels, as well as networks that include a variety of formats and genres.

The new business is led by Lisa Black, executive vice president who brings a depth of expertise building and launching premium channels, says the tech outfit. The exec has previously worked with brands such as America’s Funniest Videos at Vin Di Bona Productions, Warner Bros, Lifetime and Food Network.

“The addition of the MCS team to Frequency complements our existing SaaS business at an ideal time for the market and targets a very premium audience. Content owners and rights holders are launching FAST channels with compelling, premium content that enhances network branding and viewership,” said Jon Cohen, chief revenue officer at Frequency. “Being able to do that efficiently through an end-to-end service is critically important to many leading studios looking to launch FAST channels targeting audiences with the specific demographics and passions that match their content libraries.”

Blair Harrison, founder and CEO of Frequency, added: “FAST content on leading platforms is moving from the sidelines to primetime. The lines between FAST channels, traditional TV and subscription streaming services are becoming increasingly blurred, and ultimately viewers just want to watch great programming. Lisa and the MCS team are building on the expertise Frequency has developed as a software platform operating channels for the biggest and most demanding content owners in the world, and are bringing the same level of excellence to the process of developing and launching channels.”