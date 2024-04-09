ThinkAnalytics integrates AWS Elemental MediaTailor with ThinkFAST

Content delivery and viewer insight solutions provider, ThinkAnalytics, has announced it has integrated its recently launched AI-powered content scheduling FAST channel solution, ThinkFAST, with AWS Elemental MediaTailor.

ThinkFAST leverages AI-powered intelligent scheduling, streamlining the process, resulting in higher audience engagement and reduced churn rates, according to the company.

The product is designed to reduce time to curate content for channels, drive higher audience engagement, and reduce churn.

AWS Elemental MediaTailor is a channel assembly and personalised ad-insertion service for video providers to create linear OTT channels using existing video content. The service then customers monetise those channels—or other live streams—with personalised advertising.

Elemental MediaTailor can be used as the destination for the schedule created by ThinkFAST to create low-cost virtual live FAST channels without the need for a live encoder. According to ThinkAnalytics. Customers can push channel schedules into the Elemental MediaTailor Channel Assembly, creating channels that are optimised for streaming consumption. Then they can use Elemental MediaTailor Ad Insertion to enable seamless Server-Side Ad Insertions (SSAI) by integrating with standard video ad decision servers to dynamically insert personalised ads during scheduled ad breaks for channels curated by ThinkFAST, says the tech company.

“The race is on for content rights holders to launch new channels and to keep existing channel lineups refreshed with curated programming to increase audience engagement. ThinkFAST’s integration with AWS Elemental MediaTailor streamlines the labor-intensive process of curating and scheduling FAST channels,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of ThinkAnalytics. “Increasing engagement and advertising revenue potential for FAST operators is key and ThinkAnalytics’ solution integrated with Elemental MediaTailor equips rights holders with the tools to succeed in FAST.”

ThinkAnalytics will showcase ThinkFAST along with its existing solutions at the NAB show in Las Vegas from April 13-17.