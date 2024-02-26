Content discovery specialist, ThinkAnalytics, and UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, have extended their partnership.

Channel 4 has integrated Think360 with its customer engagement platform, enabling content recommendations to be tailored to each user’s viewing habits and preferences, on and off platform.

The broadcaster has since been able to target viewers on a one-to-one basis using real-time behavioural data to maximise open, conversion and click through rates, said the company. The PSB has leveraged Think360s insights to deliver relevant and personalised recommendations and increase streaming growth and engagment.

Channel 4 and ThinkAnalytics have also been working closely on A/B testing customer journeys across Channel 4 streaming, to optimise the user experience and content offering for its registered users. This aims to result in notable uplifts in engagement in high impact customer areas of the app.

David Cameron, chief product officer at Channel 4, commented, “Channel 4’s partnership renewal with ThinkAnalytics underscores our commitment to enhancing viewer engagement and driving digital innovation. We have been able to drive significant growth in streaming through a combination of editorial and AI powered curation. By leveraging Think360’s capabilities, we continue to refine our approach and together we are shaping the future of TV content discovery and curation.”

Channel 4’s head of streaming editorial, Alex Wall, added, “Our vision is to deliver a personalised experience that drives views and frequency, feels relevant to our viewers, but crucially, retains our distinctive brand and tone of voice. To help us strike that balance, we need a recommendation engine (and tech partner) that allows us to deliver both; ThinkAnalytics’ flexible configuration and collaborative approach has been essential to that.”

Marc Aldrich, Worldwide CEO, ThinkAnalytics said, “Channel 4 knows the power of AI powered curation and has been a pioneer in extending personalized viewer recommendations to its millions of registered users. We look forward to extending our partnership as Channel 4 continues to innovate and increase engagement with its audiences.”

Channel 4 uses Think360 to personalise the presentation of various rails across the UI, combining editorially curated content with personalised recommendations designed to create a ‘smart curation’ for an enhanced viewing experience. Following successful A/B testing of personalised editorial by Think360, Channel 4 will roll out the functionality to other areas of the product.