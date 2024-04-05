HbbTV Association releases new version of Conformance Test Suite

Digital TV hybrid broadband-broadcast standards outfit the HbbTV Association has released a new version of the HbbTV Conformance Test Suite.

The v2024-1 Test Suite, developed by the HbbTV Testing Group, is the first major release in 2024 and includes a total of 3,273 test cases, 2,538 of them approved.

Some 225 of the tests were approved during an HbbTV testing event in London in February. The total size has increased by 154 test cases compared to the previous release, according to the association.

The new release of the Test Suite includes 177 tests for features of the latest version of the HbbTV core specification, HbbTV 2.0.4, including Accessibility, Dialogue Enhancement and DVB-I, which are now available to the HbbTV Test Suite licensees.

“We are happy about the strong participation in the recent International Plugfest and HbbTV Testing Event in London, co-organised by the HbbTV Association, Digital TV Group and Deutsche TV-Plattform, with more than 40 developers testing interoperability across different devices and screens. This clearly underlines the significance of HbbTV as the standard enabling advanced features on TV screens to ensure a compelling TV experience for viewers,” said Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV Association.

The HbbTV Test Suite is a tool for device manufacturers to verify compliance of their products with the most current HbbTV specifications and their features. The Test Suite is available through registered HbbTV test centres and to HbbTV members for use in their own facilities.