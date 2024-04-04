Synamedia launches Media Edge Gateway mini at NAB

Video software provider, Synamedia, will debut its Media Edge Gateway mini (MEG.mini) at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, US, taking place on April 13-17.

Synamedia said the MEG.mini is the latest addition to the company’s SaaS-based B2B video distribution portfolio, extending its Quortex PowerVu and Quortex Link products, to deliver small numbers of channels by using optimised, flexible software-based processing on low-cost platforms.

MEG.mini is small form factor, low power, edge gateway designed for the fast and secure distribution of small numbers of channel applications over satellite, IP and CDN.

It eliminates CapEx costs that acquire hundreds of servers and is available with a full OpEx usage model, which according to the company gives content owners the agility and scalability to meet changing business needs while cutting costs by up to 80%.

The new technology complements the comprehensive edge reception and processing platform MEG, launched in 2020.

MEG.mini can be deployed standalone in a traditional CapEx model or as an OpEx software subscription with Quortex PowerVu or Quortex Link, said the tech provider.

“There’s an increasing sense of urgency for content providers to find new routes for video distribution to remain competitive and accelerate revenue,” said Elke Hungenaert, vice president of product management, video network, Synamedia. ”We have designed MEG.mini to address the main IP transition roadblock – cost – complemented by a choice of SaaS distribution solutions to meet all content providers’ requirements with the elasticity and time to market advantages of the cloud. In addition, MEG.mini delivers the benefits of IP including lower costs, low latency, and the ease of adding new user experiences and monetization techniques.”