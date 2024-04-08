Synamedia adds to Quortex Play

Video software provider, Synamedia has added of capabilities for its Quortex Play direct-to-consumer streaming SaaS solution.

The new features are designed to give content owners greater control of their ad-free or ad-supported video streaming services’ quality of experience (QoE) with an extended self-service portal to manage image quality and lower latency using Synamedia’s virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM), and even allow the distribution of event highlights.

Synamedia will showcase these updates at NAB via a new sports streaming “cockpit” that aggregates the sports event management experience, putting customers “behind the wheel” with access to crucial service status updates including ingest, processing and delivery metrics.

Quortex Play is now available in four feature plans, ranging from self-service to what it describes as a full, ‘white glove’ service. Each plan can be associated with a service level, ranging from basic to customized, with different lengths of commitment, and offered as a multi-or single-tenant SaaS offering.

These bundled options leverage various APIs, SaaS-based technologies, and professional service expertise, providing Synamedia’s customers with a range of package options.

The company says that native support for vDCM technologies, such as the HEVC compression standard, allows Quortex Play customers to cut bandwidth needs by up to 50% compared to AVC.

Marc Baillavoine, CTO of Video Network at Synamedia, said, “Since Synamedia’s acquisition of Quortex in July 2022, we’ve only accelerated our innovation in D2C streaming. With today’s announcement, we’re extending the power of Quortex Play to deliver more game-changing value to our customers. We’ve merged the best benefits from cloud-native solutions and Synamedia’s legacy expertise in video software to build and continually evolve capabilities that will quickly and efficiently enable streamers to connect a bigger audience to premium content and events – with accelerated ROI.”