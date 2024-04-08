Accedo redesigns New Zealand streamer Māori+

Video tech firm, Accedo, has partnered with New Zealand TV platform, Whakaata Māori, to re-design and revamp its Māori+ video streaming service.

Māori+ delivers free-to-air and on-demand content in indigenous language Te Reo across multiple platforms, to audiences in New Zealand.

The new look includes the introduction of user profiles, enabling Whakaata Māori to deliver a more personalised experience to its audience, according to the company. The addition of kids’ profiles also ensures children are only served age-appropriate content, said Accedo.

Māori+’s new features also includes an improved search and content filtering capability, as well as custom UI elements that can be managed leveraging Accedo’s CMS solution for real-time app configuration and content management. The tech firm said this makes it simple for the team to create collections with tagged content, such as featuring a specific actor or content that is coming soon.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Kossatz, SVP Asia Pacific, Accedo, said: “Māori+ + has already proved popular across the region, giving viewers access to engaging content in Te Reo Māori that can be otherwise difficult to access. With the re-imagined video service, viewers can access a much more personalized experience, and more easily discover the content they want to watch.”

Andrew McNaughton, director of technology Whakaata Māori, added: “We have aspirations to grow MĀORI+ further, helping us to bring life to Te Reo content and showcase the very best in Māori media have to offer across Aotearoa and the world. With this refresh, Accedo has given us the flexibility to adapt the UI and add additional features as we grow. We look forward to the next stage for this service.”