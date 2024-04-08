Redge Technology strikes Lithuanian and Brazilian agreements

Video tech outfit Redge Technologies has struck two significant agreements in Lithuania and Brazil.

The company has formed a partnership with LRT, the public Lithuanian national radio and television to deliver a video-on-demand solution.

Redge Technologies, following a public tender, has entered into a 36-month contract with LRT to provide a complete product for video-on-demand streaming – the LRT EPIKA platform – which it says it delivered in less than one and a half months.

LRT EPIKA is based on Redge Media, the cloud-hosted platform that supports multimedia content ingest, storage, security, and distribution.

Redge provides support throughout the multimedia content delivery process and functions under a TV as a Service model, a form of Software as a Service (SaaS

The service offers a wide range of applications across eight platforms, including web and mobile platforms (Android and iOS), as well as devices such as AppleTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Hisense TVs, and Chromecast.

Additionally, it is available in two language versions – Lithuanian and English, offering the latest productions and archival materials without any charges for viewers in Lithuania.

Redge said the partnership marks a significant milestone for both LRT and itself, providing seamless VoD services in Lithuania and globally, while establishing Redge Technologies as a key contributor in the Baltic region’s market.

Separately, Redge Technologies has formed a partnership with Brazil’s Associação NEO, an organization uniting members from the telecommunications sectors to advocate for their interests and equal opportunities.

Associação NEO negotiates better commercial conditions for pay-TV channels, broadband internet and telecommunications services. It plays a key role in representing its members’ interests and promoting fair competition, negotiating content, applications, and platforms for independent providers. Associação NEO brings together over 200 members.

Marking its debut in Latin America, Redge Technologies has formed a strategic partnership with Associação NEO. Under the agreed contract, all members of the association can get access to Redge Technologies’ white-label pay TV platform.

Redge said its commitment to the Latin American market can be proven by its onboarding of already localized content into the Brazilian market through collaboration with Vubiquity.