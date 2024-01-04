Redge Technologies taps Evergent to boost monetisation and subscriber management

Redge Technologies has tapped Evergent to enable the tech outfit’s customers to drive revenues and user retention through data-led insight and advanced subscriber management solutions.

Evergent provides customer management and monetization solutions for streaming and digital subscription businesses. Through the partnership, Redge Media will deliver a wider range of services, including subscription management, flexible monetisation options, royalties settlement, recurring revenue management, and customer retention strategies.

Redge Media is a modular, scalable, end-to-end OTT solution which consists of the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) and the Video Delivery Platform (VDP). The VDP includes transcoding, multi-DRM, origin and CDN distribution. The SDP encompasses of a content management system (CMS), integrated e-commerce functionality and supports video advertising, analytics, a CRM module and cross-platform applications.

“Redge Media offers a world-class user experience with multi-tenancy and seamless integration with a wide range of add-on extensions from our partners. Our partnership with Evergent emphasizes the flexibility of our OTT platform, boosting its ability to generate revenue, enabling multi-level payments and growing our clients’ businesses through data-driven innovation,” said Marek Szymczak, Sales director and partner manager at Redge Technologies.

“An agile and efficient subscription management platform that delivers a superior user experience and aligns with your growth strategy is critical. We are delighted that Redge Media’s customers can now benefit from our advanced solution that drives deeper user engagement through greater personalisation, while providing an enhanced payment system and customer self-service,” added Vijay Sajja, founder & CEO of Evergent.