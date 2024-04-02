Belgium’s Proximus unveils Proximus+ app

Belgium telecommunications provider Proximus has launched the new Proximus+ app which connects all Proximus digital platforms, with the company’s telecom services at the centre of the app.

The new Proximus+ app launched on the market in mid-March, it is the successor to the current MyProximus app, that totals over 1 million active users. The company has began migrated MyProximus users automatically to the new Proximus+ app. Proximus customers and non-customers who have not installed the app yet, will be able to download the new app free of charge, from April.

Users can check Proximus+ for details on their products, Wi-Fi experience, usage and bills, or to use the Proximus Assistant for customized support.

Proximus+ also provides quick access to other services and applications from the company, such as Pickx, Doktr and Banx. The operator said it will continue to update the Proximus+ app with the addition of new services, including money managing features and Navigation and real-time traffic alerts.

MyProximus users will receive an update replacing the current app with the new Proximus+ app, said the company. After this update, customers can continue to find their familiar telecom services in the app, as well as a host of additional services.

“Proximus+ has all it takes to make our customers’ daily life easier by fully leveraging the digital opportunities available. The focus isn’t only on telecom interactions: we also address many other aspects of their daily lives, working closely with local and international players. In doing so, we want to become the digital companion of our users. I am therefore very proud of this release, a bold move that puts us ahead of other telecom companies and enables us to rival with the most prominent digital brands in our country,” said Jim Casteele, Proximus’s consumer market lead.

Prior to the Proximus+ app launch, Proximus ran a test trial of the new app with nearly 40,000 users. Both Proximus customers and non-customers who have not installed the new Proximus+ app, will be able to download from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android).