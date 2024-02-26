Proximus sees ‘constrained’ TV losses in Q4

Belgian telecom operator Proximus reported what it described as ‘constrained’ TV and fixed voice losses in the fourth quarter.

The telco lost 8,000 TV customers in the quarter, along with 39,000 fixed phone customers.

Proximus had 1.674 million TV customers at the end of the year, down 2.1% year-on-year, and 2.267 million broadband internet customers, up 2.3%.

The losses were set against broadband and post-paid mobile gains. Proximus added 38,000 post-paid mobile customers and 16,000 broadband customers in the quarter. The number of residential convergent customers grew by 19,000 to a total of 1,112 million, a 6.2% increase year-on-year. Active residential fibre lines numbered 397,000, including 44,000 added in Q4.

The telco posted overall underlying revenues of €1.196 billion for the quarter, up 3.5%, and EBITDA of €392 million, up 0.9%.

“We are closing the foundation year of our bold2025-strategy on a strong note, with outstanding commercial results driving better than expected Domestic revenue and EBITDA. We are delighted to report once again an excellent domestic commercial performance. The last quarter of 2023 was marked by a continued traction of our Mobile portfolios, resulting in a strong growth for our mobile postpaid base by 38,000. For internet, we achieved the best quarterly growth in five years, adding 16,000 new internet customers. We also welcomed no less than 44,000 active customers on our fibre network over the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the total to 397.000,” said Guillaume Boutin, CEO.