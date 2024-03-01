United Group completes acquisition of Bulgaria’s Bulsatcom

South-eastern Europe pay TV and telecoms operator, United Group, has finalised the acquisition of Bulgarian satellite television and broadband provider — Bulsatcom.

United Group first announced its plan to buy the pay TV outfit in Bulgaria in November 2023. The South-Eastern European telco currently operates in eight countries in the region, including Bulgaria following its 2020 acquisition of Vivacom.

According to United Group, it has provided Bulgarian consumers with the first 5G unlimited tariff plans and access to the award-winning EON TV platform.

The Bulsatcom transaction sees United Group deepens its presence in Bulgaria and marks part of the company’s strategy to drive expansion and strengthen its role in the market

Founded in 2000, Bulsatcom serves customers including households and business subscribers through its satellite TV, IPTV and Internet services. The company also has its own national optical infrastructure and distribution network.

Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group said: “We are very happy with the completion of the acquisition of Bulsatcom. This step will allow us to foster further growth in this important market and allow for acceleration of innovation in the region. This acquisition complements our portfolio and brings clear benefits to existing and future customers in Bulgaria.”