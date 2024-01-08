United Media names new head of digital advertising and revenue

United Media, the media unit of south-eastern European service provider United Group, has named Aleksander Varov as head of its digital advertising and revenue (DART) team.

The group created DART as a unit charged with expanding the company’s digital advertising business. The company operates 40 internet sites.

Varov previously served as CEO of Net Info, a digital media and advertising specialist based in Bulgaria.

Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media, said: “We are happy to have such a well-respected professional as Alexander Varov leading our digital sales team. He has the knowledge as well as the tools to help make sure that our business remains successful for years to come.”

Varov said: “We will develop and implement innovative sales strategies, guaranteeing flawless coordination across different markets. Our approach will always be driven by quantifiable outcomes, and we are committed to relying on numerical metrics for assessment and decision-making.”

Separately, United Media has named Nataša Buljan as director of fiction development.

Buljan previously moved from advertising to fiction programming development. She subsequently led the content development department at Nova TV and worked on a number of projects for the TV channel.

“I would like to welcome Nataša to her new position at the group level. Her long-standing commitment at Nova Television and overall experience have been noticed and highly valued. We are pleased that she will now be responsible for the development of new formats in all countries where United Media operates,” said Subotić.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Fiction Development Director, overseeing the development of all fiction formats in eight different countries. My commitment as we begin on this exciting adventure is to inspire creativity, cooperation, and innovation among our team. We will collaborate to generate intriguing content that will engage customers across borders. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident in our collective ability to make a lasting impact in the world of entertainment,” said Buljan.