Proximus launches new box, TV platform to follow

Belgium’s Proximus is to start distributing a new TV Box from Friday that features integrated Wi-Fi 6 technology and, according to the operator, consumes about 20% to 40% less energy than existing devices.

The box features 3GB RAM memory and and the latest version of the Android operating system.

Made of recycled plastic, the device is about 40% smaller than its predecessors, and, with an output of 12W, more energy efficient, according to the operator.

Built-in Wi-Fi 6 technology allows customers to connect wirelessly to their home network, although Proximus still recommends a wired connection for an optimal and stable TV experience.

The new TV Box will be distributed gradually, initially for new connections, but gradually older models at existing customers will also be replaced by the latest model free of charge, the operator said.

Customers also have the option to request a swap out upon payment of an exchange fee.

Proximus said it was also planning to launch a new TV platform in the back end. Users who start watching a recorded show at home will be able to resume it later on their mobile phone or tablet. In the future, customers will also be able to create a profile for each viewer, for a more personalized experience< Proximus said.

The TV platform is currently in a test phase. After this is complete, customers will be automatically connected to it. For existing customers, the migration to the new platform will be gradual, and the entire process will take approximately two years, according to the operator.

“The new TV Box is the most powerful and high-performing box we have ever released, fully in line with our positioning as a premium brand. We have also taken the environment into account in the development of this new box: with its smaller size, recycled plastic and lower energy consumption, the TV Box also contributes to progress in this area. At the same time, we continue to invest in our TV platform in the back end to offer our customers a seamless viewing experience across all their screens,” said Jim Casteele, consumer market lead at Proximus.