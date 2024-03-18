M7 Deutschland in new deal with Wilhelm.tel

Cable and IPTV channel provider M7 Deutschland has struck an expanded agreement with network operator wilhelm.tel giving wilhelm.tel the licensing rights to distribute a range of premium TV channels for its customers.

For the first time, the partnership also includes IPTV content rights including interactive functions: Viewers can restart the current TV programme, pause it, watch it with a time delay and access it via catch-up TV for up to seven days. With the multiscreen option, the channels can also be used on a smartphone or tablet. TV recordings are also possible via a cloud solution with Network PVR.

“We are proud of our long-standing, successful partnership with wilhelm.tel, one of the pioneers of fibre optic expansion in northern Germany. With a powerful, innovative offering, wilhelm.tel shows how a regional network operator can assert itself in the market. We are pleased that we can continue to contribute to expansion and growth in the future,” said Marco Hellberg, managing director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 Business Partner in Germany.

“By continuing our long-standing partnership with M7, we are not only confirming the security of our attractive cable TV offering in a phase of changing market conditions but are also supplementing it with marketing rights for IPTV programs to attract additional target groups. We are convinced that we will not only be able to consolidate our previous success in the Hamburg metropolitan region in our collaboration with M7, but also to expand it,” said wilhelm.tel managing director Arne Mietzner.