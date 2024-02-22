News

M7 secures double satellite distribution deal with TV ÓČKO

Melissa Kasule

Luxembourg-based Canal+ company, M7 Group, has inked a satellite distribution agreement with Prague-based Stanice O. for its music channels ÓČKO TV and ÓČKO Star. 

M7Launched in 2002, ÓČKO TV is the first Czech themed channel to deliver music and modern lifestyle content, according to the company. The sister channel ÓČKO Star features music’s greatest hits running from the eighties up till this present day.

As part of the satellite distribution agreement via the M7 platform at Astra 23.5 East, both channels are included in the EPG of Skylink, the leading TV provider for Czech Republic and Slovakia. Skylink will provide ÓČKO Black and ÓČKO Expres as linear OTT channels.

Štěpán Wolde, CEO of Stanice O. said: “The agreement with M7 and Skylink is very important to us, as it allows for high quality and cost-efficient satellite distribution of our flagship channels, while ensuring optimal reach among our key target groups.”

Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at M7 Group, added: “We are very pleased with this new contract and thank ÓČKO TV for its trust in the M7 Platform Services team. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

