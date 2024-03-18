Western Europe’s OTT revenue to rise to $48bn by 2029

Western European OTT TV and film revenue will rise by 55% in the next six years from the end of 2023, predicts Digital TV Research.

The market research firm revealed in its latest report it expects OTT revenue in Western Europe to climb to $48 billion by 2029. This will be up from $31 billion in 2023, earning an additional $17 billion across those six years.

According to Digital TV Research’s findings, the UK will contribute $10 billion in 2029, with $9 billion from Germany, $5 billion from Italy and $7 billion from France.

Streaming giant Netflix will overall contribute $10.7 billion by 2029 and Disney $4.9 billion. Other AVOD and SVOD services will deliver a combined total of $21.4 billion by 2029, excluding Paramount+, Max, Amazon and Apple TV+.

The company also recently reported pay TV subscribers in Western Europe will fall to 93 million by 2029. It forecasted pay TV customers will be down by 8%, with the region losing nearly 9 million subs between 2023 and 2029. However pay TV will decline at a slower rate in Western Europe compared to the US, as pay TV penetration will still be 53% by 2029 – down from 58% in 2023.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Max and Paramount+ together will generate AVOD revenues of $2.4 billion by 2029 – with a further $16.2 billion from SVOD.”