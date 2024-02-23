Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, Vevo, and WBD join Thinkbox

Streaming leaders and media giants Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, Vevo, and Warner Bros. Discovery (UK & Ireland) have joined as associate members at Thinkbox, the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK.

As associate members, the five companies will help drive Thinkbox’s marketing strategies on behalf of TV advertising, including its research programme and its engagement with the media and marketing industry in the UK.

Founded in 2005, Thinkbox provides support to advertisers in the UK . Its shareholders and board members are Channel 4, ITV, Sky Media, and UKTV.

Kelly Williams, managing director, commercial, ITV, and Thinkbox chair, said: “TV has transformed in recent years, and nowhere has this been more evident than in streaming. All the commercial TV companies in the UK have been successfully developing streaming capabilities; it’s natural to welcome Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, Vevo, and Warner Bros. Discovery on board. It means that Thinkbox better reflects today’s commercial TV, which now has even more high-quality, emotionally engaging advertising inventory. As commercial TV expands, so should the investment from brands.”

Deborah Armstrong, UK country manager, GM networks & advertising EMEA, The Walt Disney Company, said: “Disney is a leader in quality storytelling for television audiences and advertising has always been part of our DNA. As the industry evolves, we fully support collaboration and the development of consistent standards, so we are honoured to join Thinkbox as they continue to do a brilliant job of reinforcing the unmatched benefits TV brings to advertisers.”

James Cornish, SVP international sales & partnerships, Vevo, said: “The timing is critical for Vevo as we continue to navigate the best ways to serve our viewers however they decide to enjoy our content on the big screen. Our business is built on our distribution of official content within premium environments, and we are committed to ensuring our music videos thrive across TV endpoints. We are excited to work with Thinkbox and their members, for the betterment of the industry to protect and deliver the very best for advertisers and TV viewers alike”