German-owned media outfits ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Deutschland have entered into a partnership to join its offerings and services of their own technology companies, to enable advertisers to run comprehensive advertising campaigns across both partners’ platforms, including linear TV, Smart TV and its streaming operations — Joyn and RTL+.

The partnership will join technologies from ProSiebenSat.1’s Virtual Minds and RTL’s Smartclip. The combined ad tech offering sees the German advertising market and the companies become more independent of the advertising technologies of the large US companies, said the pair.

The ad tech stack aims to provide advertisers with easier access for their campaign planning, booking and display. Both companies said the merge will see for the first time, “digital and linear moving image ranges being technologically linked, optimised with comprehensive data in the playout and linear TV is made widely available programmatically.”

Campaigns via addressable TV (ATV), connected TV (CTV) and linear TV can be measured convergently and also booked in the future, via this partnership.

The pair will operate its joined ad tech services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with plans to expand into other European markets.

Carsten Schwecke, CEO of Seven.One Media, said: “With this cooperation, ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Deutschland are laying the foundation for comprehensive AdTech made in Europe! Both companies invested in advertising technology at an early stage. TV, as the most effective medium, is becoming comprehensively digitalized. In the future, AI-based technology will further improve the efficiency of linear or digital advertising display. This will make booking innovative, comprehensive TV campaigns more efficient and easier for advertising customers such as agencies.”

Matthias Dang, chief commercial, technology and data officer RTL Deutschland, added: “Our companies are not just media, but also technology houses that bring their strengths closer together. With this cooperation, we are realizing the vision of a complete AdTech stack and offering our advertising partners a real one Alternative to international tech providers. At the same time, we remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to digitizing the total video approach and can face the drastically changing competition from tech and data.”