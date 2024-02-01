TV Azteca in FAST deal with Pluto TV Latin America

Mexican broadcaster and Latin American pay TV provider TV Azteca has struck a deal with Paramount’s FAST platform Pluto TV to make five FAST services available on the offering in 18 countries in Latin America.

From February 1, Pluto TV in Latin America will add: Azteca Deportes Network, which includes in its offering the Saudi football league, the Swedish Allsvanskan league, the Copa Libertadores Femenina, BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), LUX (Fight League), Crossfit, Edge Sports, Track & Field and Sail GP; Azteca Internacional, TV Azteca’s flagship international channel which covers entertainment, news, reality, telenovelas and series; Cinema, offering classic Mexican films; Franky Mostro, an automotive interest channel fronted by journalist Mostro; and ADN40, a Mexican and world live news channel.

The five will join Pluto TV’s Latin American line-up, which includes channels with exclusive movies, series, dramas, comedies, reality shows, lifestyle shows, telenovelas, kids programming, anime, music and faction programming.

The service is available in 18 countries across the region offering a catalogue of about45,000 hours of content in Spanish across 160 free channels, along with 25,000 hours of content in Portuguese across 135 channels in Brazil.

Pluto TV claims to be the most downloaded FAST application in the region and is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Samsung and LG smart TVs and the web.