Disney offering ‘single campaign’ buying across Hulu and Disney+

Disney is now enabling advertisers to buy inventory across streamers Hulu and Disney+ in a single campaign.

Speaking at a showcase event alongside the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Disney global advertising president Rita Ferro said that the capability was made possible by Disney’s technology stack.

Ferro also announced the launch of Disney’s Magic Words, described as the company’s first-to-market contextual advertising format using advanced data.

The technology around the concept allows Disney to analyse scenes and visuals across its library to capture a mood or moment, helping advertisers personalise their messaging specifically around that emotion.

“Disney connects our clients to world-class entertainment, sports and programming with proven engagement that cannot be found anywhere else. Our industry-leading technology and data capabilities, paired with our global scale and reach, allows us to deliver intentional, and impactful experiences to consumers, while driving performance and effectiveness for brands. Who else can say that?” said Ferro.

Other enhancements to Disney’s advertising proposition include ‘clean room’ interoperability expansion – enabling the anonymised sharing of data – to include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Additionally, Disney+ and ESPN+ inventory will be made available domestically through Disney Campaign Manager this year, with the self-service platform being expanded globally.

A new format, Gateway Shop, will meanwhile enable consumers to access personalized offers for purchase from a retailer without leaving the viewing environment, according to Disney, which added that viewers would soon be able to send products they see in films and on TV straight to a second screen via its Shop the Stream feature.