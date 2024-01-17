Baltic streamer Go3 pass half-million subs milestone

Baltic region OTT streamer Go3 has passed the milestone of 500,000 paying subscribers, representing 20% household penetration in the region.

This streamer’s owner TV3 Group said that the half million subs milestone was achieved less than four years since launch in December 2019. Go3 serves customers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The company said it had built on unique local original programming, premium sports, strategic partnerships with leading international content providers, wide distribution with telecom operators, technology and efficient communication through its own traditional and digital media outlets.

Over the last 12 months, customers watch Go3 for more than 3.5 hours per day, according to the company.

TV3 Group CEO, Christian Anting, said: “This is an important milestone on our digital transformation journey. 20% of households across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia subscribe already today to our steaming service Go3. It encourages us to continue to develop our unique content offering and technology platform to become the main source of television services for households across the Baltic region.”

Jan Wykrytowicz, CEO of Go3 television, said: “Achieving 500k subscribers wouldn’t be possible without our passionate and talented team, amazing content, distribution partnerships and world-class technology guaranteeing a seamless user experience. In reaching 20% of Baltic household penetration, our content strategy has played a pivotal role. Customers value the quality and local relevance of the Go3 programming. Since launch we have produced more than 200 originals. In combination with our international content partnerships with the major studios and premium sports offering, Go3 provides the richest selection of programming to viewers in the region.”