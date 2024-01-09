Deezer names former Meta exec Ivana Kirkbride as COO

Music streaming platform Deezer has named former Meta executive Ivana Kirkbride as chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

Kirkbride will be based in the Paris office, reporting directly to deputy CEO Stéphane Rougeot. She joins Deezer C-Suite where she will oversee the company’s global partnerships across Europe, Latin America and North America.

During her three years at Meta, Kirkbride served as director of global content strategy and programming from 2019. She was later promoted to director of product marketing before leaving the company in January 2023. Prior to Meta, she also worked at YouTube as global head of investment strategy. During her five-year tenure she played a key role in the launch of YouTube Originals.

“Deezer’s partnerships model has unlocked invaluable channels into the music industry for a wide range of companies to achieve sustainable growth,” said Kirkbride. “As we continue to build on this track record of success, I’m thrilled to be joining the team in Paris to take Deezer to the next level together and scale globally. We will explore innovative strategic partnerships across new markets and sectors, with the goal of driving profitable revenue growth for the future.”

“Ivana has an excellent track record in leadership roles across business development, sales and product innovation in tech and media, which makes her a fantastic addition to Deezer,” said Stéphane Rougeot, Deputy CEO, Deezer. “We are aiming for significant growth and Ivana is exactly the right person to take the lead as we expand our partnership business.”

Deezer delivered €118.5m in revenues for FY 2022. In Q3 2023, the music platform’s subscriber base increased by 11.8%, with quarterly revenue growing by 11.9% from Q3, 2022.