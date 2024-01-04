LG expands latest webOS upgrade rollout

LG Electronics is to extend its latest upgrade of its webOS smart TV platform to customers of its older LG Smart TVs models.

Due to rollout early this year, , the webOS Re:New program will include latest webOS upgrade to every model in LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé as well as LG’s 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K.

The latest version of webOS includes personalisation features such as a Home Screen that provides recommendations according to users’ tastes. A customisable user interface allows viewers can personalise the selection of content and services and easily access them. In addition, its Quick Card UI organises content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface.

Currently webOS powers more than 200 million LG Smart TVs globally. The company said it plans to further invest in the technology to secure a vast library of content and services as part of a wider aim to improve the user experience.

“Demonstrated by the constant improvement to the webOS platform’s UX and UI, LG is firmly dedicated to elevating convenience and security, ensuring that users benefit from a hassle-free and secure experience when using our products,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s product planning division. “We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs.”