Vodafone TV Play launches in Ireland

Telecommunications provider Vodafone Ireland has unveiled its new TV offering, Vodafone TV Play, all-in-one smart entertainment hub.

The smart entertainment hub and soundbar launches in Ireland after debuting in Portugal. The product was designed by Bang & Olufsen leveraging Dolby Atmos technology. It features include hands-free Google Assistant voice control, record, playback, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in capabilities, as well as more than 100 live TV and radio channels

The three new Vodafone TV PLAY plans offer TV and Vodafone 500 Mbps broadband plus with access to NOW TV.

Broadband & TV is €65 per month including all the benefits of Vodafone TV PLAY and broadband. Broadband & TV Entertainment is €70 per month including all the benefits of Vodafone TV PLAY and broadband, access to Sky Atlantic and NOW Entertainment Membership. While, Broadband & TV Sports is €95 per month including all the benefits of Vodafone TV PLAY and broadband, access to all 11 Sky Sport Channels with NOW Sports along with NOW Boost Membership.

Vodafone TV PLAY also features 4K ULTRA HD and allows customers to watch shows on Sky Atlantic and Sky Sports with a NOW Sports and Entertainment, with membership included. In addition, it offers access to all streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, RTÉ Player, Virgin Media Player and TG4 Player.

Amanda Nelson, CEO at Vodafone Ireland said: “At Vodafone, innovation is paramount when designing products so we can bring customer experience to the next level. Vodafone TV Play is a game changer as it offers our customers amazing new features like, an integrated soundbar with sound optimised by Bang & Olufsen along with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, that fills rooms with cinema-quality audio, HD picture quality and integrated Google features like Google Assistant and Google Play, whilst also ensuring access to all their favourite channels and streaming platforms”.