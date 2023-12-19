VodafoneZiggo secures Africa Cup of Nations

Liberty Global and Vodafone-backed Dutch cable service provider VodafoneZiggo has secured rights to The Africa Cup of Nations.

The African football championship for national teams will be aired on Ziggo Sport for the next two editions in 2024 and 2025.

From January 13, football fans will be able to watch all matches of the tournament, which will be played in Ivory Coast in 2024, on Ziggo Sport. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played in Morocco in the summer of that year, can also be seen exclusively on the channel.

The Africa Cup is a biennial tournament in which the 24 best football countries from Africa compete for the title. The 34th edition of the tournament was initially scheduled for 2023, but was postponed by a year due to extreme weather conditions in Ivory Coast. This creates the unique situation that the African Football Championship will be held in 2024 and 2025.

Local interest may be stimulated by the involvement of Feyenoord’s Zerrouki (Algeria) and Minteh (Gambia) in the tournament. In addition, a number of well-known former Premier League players such as Ziyech, Mazraoui, Amrabat (Morocco), Haller (Ivory Coast), Kudus (Ghana) and Onana (Cameroon) will also take partk. Well-known international stars such as Salah (Egypt), Osimhen (Nigeria), Hakimi (Morocco) and Mané (Senegal) will also compete for the most important prize on the African continent.

The matches in the Africa Cup can be seen exclusively on Ziggo Sport, the sports channel of the Netherlands, from January 13 to February 11. Ziggo Sport can be found via channel 14, on Ziggo GO or via Ziggo Sport Totaal. “The Africa Cup of Nations is a great tournament with spectacular matches that fans enjoy and that is closely followed by many people in the Netherlands. It is unique that two editions take place in a row. It is a wonderful addition to our already extensive football offering,” said Marcel Beerthuizen, director of Ziggo Sport.