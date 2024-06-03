Volia to migrate homes from DOCSIS to GPON

Ukrainian cable operator Volia is to begin migrating homes in the cities of Kyiv an Lviv from DOCSIS to GPON fibre from September 1.

Volia said the move would improve services as well as modernizing its network.

The company said that the transition to GPON fibre-to-the-home would enable households to receive “energy-independent” internet provided their dwellings have alternative power sources – potentially a benefit in a country that has been plagued with power outages due to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Volia said the replacement of DOCSIS infrastructure by GPON would be carried out without any additional fees being imposed on customers.

In April, Iliad Group owner Xavier Niel’s NJJ Investment firm said it would acquire Volia, Ukraine’s leading fixed telecom and pay TV provider.

Volia is 96.13% owned by a fund managed by US private equity firm Horizon Capital, led by Lenna Koszarny, and 3.87% by Datagroup-Volia CEO Mykhaylo Shelemba.

The consortium led by NJJ intends to merge Datagroup-Volia with Lifecell, the country’s number three mobile operator, said to be Ukraine’s fastest growing mobile player. This merger would take place after regulatory approvals are obtained, resulting in 100% ownership of the assets.

Niel’s group plans to follow up by investing significantly in network, licenses, equipment and the expansion of fixed and mobile infrastructure in the country to accelerate future growth.

Post-closing of the deal a fund managed by Horizon Capital and Shelemba will invest in the combined entity, retaining a minority position and will be the local partner of NJJ in Ukraine.