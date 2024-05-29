Viaplay nets UEFA club competition rights for Nordic markets

Struggling Nordic streamer Viaplay Group has struck as a deal with the leading European football body UEFA, acquiring the rights to its top level football competitions, including the Champions League.

The four-deal includes the rights to the Champions League in Sweden and Denmark, exclusive rights to the Europa League and Conference League in Norway and Finland, and shared rights to the Champions League, the Europa League and Conference League in Iceland up to and including the 2026/2027 season.

In Iceland, Viaplay Group will share the rights with local broadcaster Sýn.

As part of an updated format for all three UEFA club competitions, every club will play at least eight league phase games against eight different opponents, with four home games and four away, rather than six matches against three opponents as at present.

The UEFA Champions League will now deliver 203 live matches a season spread across 19 match weeks, compared with 137 games over 17 match weeks as at present.

During season 2024/25, the UEFA Super Cup will be played at the start of the season, prior to the play-off rounds. Matches will continue to be split between two kick-off slots, and in the 2024-2027 cycle these split kick-offs will be used up to the quarter-final stage.

The Europa League and Conference League will also include a total of 342 live matches, up from 282 as at present from next season.

The new agreement between Viaplay and UEFA will get underway this autumn.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “UEFA’s club competitions showcase European club football at its very highest level. This new agreement shows our laser focus on securing content that is relevant and attractive for many viewers, and that offers proven commercial possibilities. We are especially proud to renew the UEFA Champions League in Denmark, meaning we remain the only broadcaster in the world to have shown all matches from every UEFA Champions League season since its inception in 1992, and to become the competition’s home once more in Sweden, where our live sports line-up is the best and broadest in the business.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer: “Football fans across the Nordic region know that European nights on Viaplay are something special. As always, we will deliver world-class studios and the sharpest experts, alongside local language commentary, exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries and much more. And with the new UEFA club competitions format, we will have even more top-quality football to offer our viewers in the years to come.”