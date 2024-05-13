F1 Miami Grand Prix attracts largest US audience in history

Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix attracted over 3 million US viewers on Disney-owned broadcaster ABC, becoming the motorsport franchise’s largest US audience in history.

ABC’s coverage of the motorsport racing tournament which took place on Sunday May 5, pulled an audience of 3.1million in the US.

The race saw McLaren driver Lando Norris beat reigning Red Bull World Champion Max Verstappen, marking his first F1 win.

The event surpassed F1’s previous US TV record for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, which drew 2.6 million viewers.

The Miami Grand Prix becomes F1’s t top three live TV audiences ever.

According to a sister broadcaster ESPN, viewership during the race peaked at 3.6 million, with viewers aged 18-49 averaging at 1.3 million.

In addition, the Miami F1 Sprint averaged 946,000 viewers on ESPN, making it the largest audience for a Sprint race since F1 introduced the format in 2021. The previous record was 883,000 for Azerbaijan in 2023. The Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday May 4 also averaged 625,000 viewers.

F1 recently launched its first ever FAST channel in the US ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on FAST platforms Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.

The Formula 1 Channel features F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, expert analysis, full reruns of classic Grands Prix, and popular racing documentaries.