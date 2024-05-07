WBD to show International Equestrian Federation events

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has struck a deal with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), securing the media rights to major events on the international equestrian circuit in 75 markets across Europe and Asia.

WBD’s FEI programming will include the entire Longines FEI League of Nations season until 2027; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Western European League until the 2027/2028 season; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League (NAL) until 2027/2028; and the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals until 2028.

Live coverage and highlights of all events will feature on Eurosport’s television channels, with live and on-demand coverage on discovery+ and Max.

WBD holds the rights to the Olympics in Europe for the next eight years, covering four Olympic Summer Games and Olympic Winter Games. It is set to air the Eventing, Dressage and Jumping events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, taking place from July 27 to August 6.

The media and entertainment powerhouse said the deal marks its commitment to screening more Olympic sports.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are pleased to harness our deep sports expertise in tandem with our unmatched reach and ability to engage the widest audience across all platforms to help further grow sports such as equestrian. By working as a trusted partner to federations such as the FEI, where we enjoy a highly successful long-term relationship, we have a proven track record of exposing new fans to a plethora of different sports while keeping them engaged throughout the year.”

Ralph Straus, commercial director, at FEI, said: “This multi-year partnership between the FEI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a natural progression in a working relationship that has been built through mutual respect for the knowledge and expertise that each partner brings to the table.

“The FEI’s deep understanding of equestrian audiences, coupled with WBD’s unparalleled expertise in TV Broadcast to deliver the stories of athletes and the sport, has proven to be an ideal combination. Crafting compelling content is not solely about catering to equestrian enthusiasts worldwide; it is also about sparking curiosity and interest among a broader range of fans, and to foster deeper connection with the sport.”