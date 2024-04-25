Disney and Polsat Plus extend linear distribution deal

Polish pay TV provider Polsat Plus Group has renewed their partnership with The Walt Disney Company for the distribution of the media and entertainment giant’s linear channels.

Polsat Plus is Disney’s linear TV partner working across content acquisition, pay TV channels and Disney+. The extended agreement will give Polsat Plus’ subscribers access to a full portfolio of Disney’s channels.

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Nat Geo People, FX, and FX Comedy will remain as part of Polsat Plus packages. The channels are available to customers via Polsat box, Polsat Box Go, and Netia.

Upcoming programming due to launch this spring includes, the new season of Air Crash Investigation and new documentary series Inside NASA’S Innovations on The National Geographic Channel. Nat Geo Wild is set to broadcast the Emmy-Award-winning series Secrets of The Octopus. Sci-fi comedy Resident Alien debuts on FX Comedy and crime drama series NCIS: Sydney will air on FX. Kids animated series Monsters At Work will be available on the Disney Channel, with Spidey And His Amazing Friends and Bluey on Disney Junior .

Marlena Pasowski, director affiliate sales for The Walt Disney Company Central Europe (CE), said: We’re excited to renew our channel agreement with Grupa Polsat Plus. The linear channels continue to be important for our partners and in Poland and our brands are recognized for their quality and engaging content.

“Disney’s channels have been liked and continue to be liked by our subscribers. For the last two years they’ve had the opportunity to benefit from even richer content offer and chose access to Disney+ together with Polsat Box, Polsat Box Go, Plus and Netia offers. The new feature in Polsat Box and Plus offers are streaming packages that give access to three services, including Disney+, said Piotr Szymanowski, director marketing strategy, Cyfrowy Polat & Polkomtel.