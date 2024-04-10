Dubformer launches AI-based industry audio initiative

AI-based dubbing specialist Dubformer is launching a new programme for audio industry professionals.

The initiative will allow record studios, language service providers, sound engineers, and other industry players to offer AI services to their clients.

Dubformer claims that by leveraging AI, participants can slash localisation expenses by as much as 60%.

As a part of the programme, Dubformer grants access to its proprietary AI voice-over and dubbing tools.

Adding the caveat that the company believes that the human touch still remains essential for quality, Dubformer said it aims to build a community of innovators, uniting developers and creative professionals exploring AI, through the new initiative.

The programme is also designed to help early AI adopters to integrate AI into traditional business models, streamline operations, and explore new market opportunities through collaboration with AI experts, it said.

“We see numerous scenarios where studios can grow their businesses through the use of AI. As AI reduces localization costs, more clients will be able to afford voice-over and dubbing services, leading to market expansion. Our program will assist clients that lack experience in AI or are dissatisfied with the performance of currently available AI solutions,” said Anton Dvorkovich, Dubformer’s CEO and co-founder.