Iliad’s Reynaud to become Tele2 chairman

Swedish service provider Tele2 has nominated Xavier Niel’s right-hand man, Iliad Telecom CEO Thomas Reynaud, as its next chairman, replacing Andrew Barron.

Reynaud’s ascent will be accompanied by the nomination of two other Iliad execs, Aude Durand and Jean-Marc Harion, to the board of the Swedish operator.

The board appointments follow Iliad owner Niel’s acquisition of a 19.8% stake in Tele2 from Kinnevik, carrying 30% of voting rights, making him the group’s leading shareholder.

Reynaud, in addition to being CEO of Iliad Group, is also chairman of Poland’s Play Communications.

Durand, who was only recently appointed deputy CEO of Iliad Group, was previously deputy CEO of Iliad Holding, in charge of the group’s AI strategy.

Harion is currently CEO of Play and Polish cable operator UPC Polska, both owned by Niel.

In addition to Barron, board member Mathias Hermansson has decided to quit, while Georgi Ganev is departing as a result of the sale of Kinnevik’s stake.

Tele2 had previously named Nicholas Högberg, formerly the CEO of ad-tech outfit Bannerflow, as a new board member. Existing board members staying on are Stina Bergfors, Sam Kini, Eva Lindqvist and Lars-Åke Norling.