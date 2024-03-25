OTT TV episode and film revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $6.96 billion by 2029, predicts Digital TV Research.

According to the market research firm’s latest report, OTT revenue will soar by 82% in the next six years, up from $3.82 billion in 2023.

Russia will provide $1 billion and Poland $0.7 billion from the $3.1 billion additional revenues between 2023 and 2029.

SVOD revenues is also estimated to increase from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $4.3 billion by 2029. The company said Russia and Poland will be the only countries to generate SVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion by 2029. AVOD will also add $1 billion of revenue to take its total to $1.9 billion.

In comparison, Western European OTT revenue will rise by 55% by 2029, according to Digital TV Research. The company forecasted Western European OTT revenue will climb to $48 billion by 2029. This will be up from $31 billion in 2023, earning an additional $17 billion across those six years, it said.

The company also recently reported Eastern European pay TV customers will fall to 74 million by 2029. In its predictions, it revealed pay TV subs will decline by 8 million from 81 million in the peak year of 2018. However, the number of digital pay TV subscribers will rise within the region.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Together Poland and Russia will account for two-thirds of the region’s 2029 revenues. This means that the remaining 20 countries will share $2.57 billion – or an average of only $129 million each.”