Vodafone Deutschland boss Philippe Rogge to depart

Vodafone Deutschland boss, Philippe Rogge, plans to step down and will exit the company at the end of the month, with Marcel de Groot named as his successor.

Rogge who joined the company in 2022, will step down as CEO and leave Vodafone on 31 March. The chief joined Vodafone after 12 years at Microsoft , replacing former Vodafone Deutschland boss Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter.

During his two years, Vodafone said Rogge initiated the first phase of the company’s restructuring and under his leadership the telco returned to growth, adding new mobile customers, and improving its positioning in the market.

Rogge also oversaw the German fibre joint venture between Vodafone and Altice, OXG Glasfaser GmbH. It has recently begun work on laying fibre, starting with the twon of Neuss, where it is building an FTTH network for over 28,000 homes and companies.The joint project was approved the EC earlier last year.

De Groot moved from VodafoneZiggo to the German unit in 2022, heading its private customer business. The Vodafone veteran has served as head of the consumer business at Vodafone since the company was created in 2017. His previous positions also includedchief commercial officer at Vodafone Ziggo in the Netherlands and director of Consumer at Vodafone Ireland.

“We will continue to do our homework,” said de Groot. “At the same time, we will go on the attack. And with our Vodafone DNA, recreate what has always been in us: a strong, fast, courageous and successful Telco player. With innovations for our customers. And a strong brand that inspires. I’m looking forward to making Vodafone successful together with this team.”