FAST platforms climb into US top 10 most-watched services

FAST platforms such as Tubi and Roku entered the top 10 most-used video services in the US last year, as the global appetite for free content grows, according to research powerhouse Omdia.

Presenting the data at Connected TV World Summit in London today, Omdia’s media & entertainment research director Maria Rua Aguete reported that while YouTube retained its global dominance as the most-watched video service in 2023, the patterns of consumption are beginning to shift.

“The appetite for free content is ever-increasing and the major streamers are clearly leaning into this as a strategy; by end of 2024, all major SVOD services will have advertising tiers,” forecast Rua Aguete.

YouTube’s continued growth as the top video service provider in key markets, has been fundamental to the growth of the sector’s lead over paid video content, said Omdia. As a result, FAST services have continued their upward trajectory in the US, with Tubi and Roku entering the top 10 most used services on a monthly basis at 6th and 7th places, respectively.

In Europe, however, traditional free TV and broadcaster video on demand services continue to lead, via platforms such as BBC iPlayer in the UK; MyTF1 in France and ZDF Mediathek in Germany.

Over the last year, Omdia research found that the average number of free video services per video user for the UK increased from 5.1 to 6.2 and in the US 6 to 7.5 services.

In the UK, free-to-air content continues to lead with BVOD services and social media platforms as the most popular services with FAST coming in as third. This comes as the number of SVOD services per home has also declined in markets including the US and Brazil for the first time, while the stacking of free video services is on the rise.

“The landscape of video streaming services continues to undergo a significant transformation. Our data has found that social media platforms, particularly Instagram Reels, coupled with the rise of free TV options like ITVX, BBC Player, and Channel4, has led to changes in British consumer behavior.

“Whether these changes are happenings in response to the cost of living increases, paid subscription fatigue, or other factors, it underscores the evolving preferences of consumers who increasingly have more places to go to access video content,” said Rua Aguete.