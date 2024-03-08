NFL Super Bowl game attracts 62.5m global viewers

The National Football League (NFL) has reported February’s Super Bowl LVIII game drew a global TV audience of 62.5 million viewers.

The NFL finale which saw Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco​ 49ers, had a 20% increase in viewership from 2023.

The Super Bowl game was aired live in over 195 territories, with over 80 broadcasting partnerships and commentary in over 25 languages.

In Mexico the highly anticipated event gained an audience of 24.1 million and an average of 8.7 million. It represented a 5% increase year-on-year, Apple Music halftime show also peaked at over 10 million viewers.

Canada reached 18.8 million viewers, with an average of 10.1 million viewers. According to the NFL, it was one of the top five most-watched English-language broadcasts on record in Canada.

Whilst, total audience reach in the UK was up 18% year-on-year to 3.7 million viewers. Programming on the UK pay TV operator recorded an average audience 514,000 viewers.

Super Bowl coverage in Australia was also watched by nearly 3 million viewers and in China it was the most-watched Super Bowl in the last seven years, said the NFL.

According to the American football body, it saw a significant rise in engagement across its social channels in Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and the UK.

Nielsen previously reported the Super Bowl event reached approximately 210 million viewers in the US, which the NFL excludes from its findings.

“The global interest in our game continues to grow rapidly, from fandom to participation, and the increase in international viewership underlines this,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, major events & international at the NFL. “The Super Bowl is a moment that fuses sport and entertainment like nothing else, and Super Bowl LVIII was no exception, bringing together fans in every time zone around the world for a football and cultural spectacle. The global growth of the game is a major strategic focus for the league and the 32 teams, and we look forward to continued momentum in the coming years.”