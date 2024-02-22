International news channel, France 24, has landed on digital-terrestrial platform Freeview UK.

France 24 provides 24/7 news programming, featuring in-depth analysis, interviews, and reports from news correspondents globally. Topics covered in the channel’s programming includes politics, business, culture, and sport.

The channel’s news offering is catered for a diverse international audience, available to viewers in French, English, Spanish and Arabic language.

Freeview said the launch utilises its FAST SSAI & CDN technology, compatible with modern HbbTV-based TVs as well as older Freeview devices to reach maximum accessibility across the Freeview network.

“We are excited to bring France 24 to Freeview users in the UK, offering a valuable addition to the UK news landscape,” said Tanya Kronfli, managing director of global distribution services and France24 distribution partner, “This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and diverse news coverage to the UK audiences using cutting-edge technology”.

“To have all 4 language feeds available on a single channel, on such a widely available platform, is great news and we are confident that UK viewers will appreciate our offer, whether in English, French, Spanish or Arabic.” said Serge Schick director of international development and commercial resources.

France 24 is available on Freeview UK channel 266.