OUTtv Proud FAST channel arrives on Freeview via ChannelBox

LGBTQ+ TV and streaming service OUTtv in partnership with Fuse Media, the leader in inclusive content, has secured a deal with Channelbox to distribute OUTtv Proud, its FAST channel, in the UK via Freeview.

Following a recent deal with Netgem that saw OUTtv Proud launch in the UK and Ireland, OUTtv is further expanding the reach of its FAST channel which features originals Call Me Mother, Hot Haus, and For The Love of DILFs.

The service is now available on connected Freeview UK devices via channel 271.

Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv, said: “The UK is a primary market for us for both SVOD and FAST channel streaming and we had significant growth in 2023, but still have much more room to grow. This is why we are so excited about partnering with Channelbox to form part of Freeview’s extensive channel offer. They are an important leader in the UK FAST space and this launch enables us to extend our offering to reach more people who have yet to discover our diverse, fun and authentic LGBTQ+ programming made for and by the queer community.”

Patrick Courtney, head of streaming and business development, said: “OUTtv Proud has quickly become a destination for viewers around the world since its launch last year because of its truly robust offering of quality storytelling,” said “We’re happy that even more of the UK’s LGBTQ+ viewers and their allies will be able to access and enjoy OUTtv Proud on Freeview UK.”

Tanya Kronfli, head of content and business development for Channelbox, said: “We are thrilled to launch the first LGBTQ channel on Freeview UK. OUTtv Proud is a fantastic addition to the diverse Channelbox lineup.”