UK free streamer Freely unveils ID and logo

Everyone TV, the organisation set up to manage the UK free-to-air broadcasters’ new joint free streaming offering Freely, have unveiled the streamer’s brand identity, and have confirmed Hisense as its first distribution partner.

Freely will be built into the next generation of smart TVs, with Hisense announced as the first partner to offer Freely from 2024, in a five-year deal. Freely will enable UK households to stream live TV channels alongside on-demand content for the first time for free via their smart TVs, removing the need for a dish or aerial.

The new service has revealed its logo and a ‘Freemoji’ character.

Freely will power an interactive TV guide on Hisense TVs, giving viewers access to live and on demand content all in one place, with additional features to be announced.

First announced in September, Freely is the result of a collaboration between the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5. The new service will deliver live and on demand content from public service broadcasters and other free-to-air channels in one place over broadband.

The launch of the service will initially complement existing platforms Freeview and Freesat, and is in part designed to enable broadband-on8y households to continue to watch live free-to-air TV via streaming on smart TVs. While this represents about 15% of homes today, this proportion is likely to increase rapidly. The launch of the service comes as the UK government moves to mandate greater prominence for UK broadcasters on streaming platforms via the Media Bill currently working its way through parliament.

Hisense will incorporate the new Freely brand across their 2024 TVs, remotes, packaging, and retail environments.

Hisense recently announced its global sponsorship of UEFA EURO 2024, marking the TV manufacturer’s third consecutive association with the tournament. Hisense shipped the second largest volume of TVs in the world during the second quarter of 2023, according to DTVE sister research outfit Omdia.

More details around Freely will be announced in 2024, including additional smart TV partners and launch timings.

Amy Rowcliffe, marketing director, Everyone TV said: “We are excited to introduce the brand identity for our new TV proposition Freely. The name Freely represents the ability to watch for free but also the freedom to choose how and what you watch. We have a cheeky, modern, and expressive character – which we have dubbed ‘Freemoji’ – that brings the brand to life as the viewer’s welcoming and inquisitive companion. Happy, sad, excited, scared, great free TV has the power to make us feel every emotion and we wanted a character to represent this. Our distinctive new branding will bring free TV into the streaming age for everyone – with a world of endless entertainment, all in one place.”

Deep Halder, chief commercial officer, Everyone TV said: “We’re delighted that Hisense is partnering with us to bring Freely to market in the UK. Building on our long history of working together successfully, we are excited to be bringing the first free aggregated live and on demand TV experience to British viewers, built into Hisense’s next-gen Smart TVs. We look forward to announcing further partners ahead of launch to ensure Freely will be available on a wide range of TVs at differing price points, offering viewers the choice to future-proof their TV purchase.”

Howard Grindrod, vice president, Hisense UK, said: “We’re proud to be leading the way and becoming the first TV manufacturers to bring Freely to the UK market. We’re always looking to enhance our product offering and find new ways to add value to our consumers, and this partnership with Freely does just that.”

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing, Hisense UK, said: “We’re excited to partner with Freely, an innovative platform bringing UK viewers their beloved content across the latest Hisense TV line-up. This offering enables Hisense customers to enjoy major sports matches and live TV events through Freely, without the need for a TV aerial. Our philosophy revolves around giving our customers more choice and this collaboration remains consistent with that principle.”