TAG Video Systems, which specialises in software-based IP monitoring and visualisation solutions, has tied with tech engineering company, BNS, to deliver joint services to video service providers.

The partnership was formed to meet the ever-evolving demands of the telecommunications industry, said the company. Together the pair will provide advanced probing, monitoring and visualisation capabilities aimed at achieving seamless delivery of content and adaptable workflows.

According to TAG, it currently supports more than 150,000 probing/monitoring points across live production, playout, master control, distribution and OTT delivery.

“With BNS designing accurate and agile infrastructures and TAG providing full IP media workflow visibility, we are able to instill operational confidence for video service operators. They are able to cost-efficiently enhance, maintain and deliver quality at scale, while also enabling highly agile and adaptable workflows,” said Kevin Joyce, zero friction officer of TAG Video Systems.

“The collaboration with TAG leverages our deep experience and understanding of IP content and media operations to deliver high-quality video services at scale, while reducing the burden of managing large and complex workflows, which is an operational challenge we often see with our customers,” said Chuck Hasek, CTO of BNS. “The company and its TAG platform are great additions to our highly selective partner ecosystem.”