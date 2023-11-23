MainConcept launches Live Encoder Version 3.4 to enhance OTT workflows

Video and audio codecs provider, MainConcept, has upgraded its real-time encoding application for OTT and TV broadcasting workflows.

MainConcept’s new real-time encoding engine, Live Encoder 3.4 comes with MainConcept’s HEVC and AVC codecs natively built in and adds VVC (Versatile Video Coding) and LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding).

The company said the technology is designed to transform the way in which broadcasters and OTT content providers distribute live video, streamline workflows, and enhance the overall viewing experience.

It also supports live encoding into MP4 and MPEG-2 TS for MPEG-DASH, SRT, Zixi, UDP and archiving files and leverages MainConcept’s AutoLive encoding technology to reliably deliver real-time, multi-layer live video content in various picture quality.

Live Encoder is widely used for distance learning and to deliver live sporting events. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Brazil, MainConcept provided technology for TV 2.5 broadcasting tests and the compatibility of Live Encoder 3.4 with TV 3.0.

“MainConcept Live Encoder 3.4, featuring LCEVC and VVC is the next generation tool for live broadcasting standards and formats. The addition of LCEVC is the culmination of the innovative work done by the teams at both MainConcept and V-Nova, who worked side-by-side to make it happen. With the addition of VVC to Live Encoder, this application is fully future ready, making it capable of handling more workflow requirements than ever before,” said Thorsten Schumann, senior vice president of engineering, MainConcept.

Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova Ltd added: “MainConcept is a critical ecosystem component and partner in accelerating the rollout of MPEG-5 LCEVC with service providers across so many aspects of media. The innovative and flexible software approach they have developed with their Live Encoder takes full advantage of LCEVC’s benefits to reduce both delivery and encoding costs, whilst delivering a superior viewing experience. More importantly, MainConcept Live Encoder is a deployment-ready LCEVC enabled product that will help broadcasters and video service providers meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.”