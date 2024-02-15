Static Waves ties with K2 and Pamela Anderson for EarthDay365 channel launch in Europe

Static Waves Media Group has teamed up with documentary film producer, K2 Studios, and actress and activist, Pamela Anderson, to launch environmental FAST channel, EarthDay365, in Europe.

The Netherlands based Static Waves has secured launches for the FAST channel on relax TV 2.0, accessible across TCL, Vestel, and Skyworth SmartTVs, on March 4, and on Vidaa Channels, which is available on Hisense Smart TVs, on April 4.

EarthDay365 launched in the US on February 5 on PlutoTV, showcasing content exploring the mysteries of nature and science of the world, as well as spotlighting leading environmental activists.

The channel will feature 2,500 hours of content, showcasing TV series, specials, and IMAX doc films sourced from a library of more than 100 titles. Programming will span across nature, science, space, adventure, and travel, said the company. Exclusive features include a selection of IMAX documentaries and the premiere of original series such as Shark Heroes and Wonders of Wildlife.

“I’ve been active for many years helping to raise awareness for worthwhile causes in each of these areas and the EarthDay365 channel is a great opportunity to provide engaging and inspirational content that’s free and accessible to anyone 24/7/365. It’s inspirational, hopeful – mostly about exploring and celebrating our world – and shines the spotlight on passionate people who are willing to put themselves out there to make a positive difference.”

“EarthDay365 brings together K2’s unparalleled library of super-premium IMAX theater documentary films, TV series, and specials from top producers with other high-end original productions and our founders’ history of launching and operating the Havoc Television cable TV network, which was carried by the largest US cable TV operators for over 15 years,” said K2 partner and EVP television Ryan Kresser.

Linn Adolfsson, chief creative officer at Static Waves, added: “The EarthDay 365 channel transcends traditional streaming. It’s a call to action. Partnering with K2 Studios and Pamela Anderson allows us to contribute significantly to the global conversation on environmental consciousness. VIDAA Channels on all Hisense connected TV’s and the new rlaxx 2.0 serve as ideal platforms to bring this crucial content to audiences across Europe.”

As part of its campagin, 5% of all advertising revenue generated by EarthDay 365 will be donated to environmental causes.