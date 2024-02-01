Warner Bros. Discovery launches HBO GO on Taiwan Mobile

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has partnered with telco company Taiwan Mobile to launch its regional streaming service HBO GO on the service.

HBO GO will be available on Taiwan Mobile devices from today, 1 February, allowing subscribers to watch local HBO Asia originals, such as Taiwanese comedy-drama The Accidental Influencer, which will debut on 10 February.

The streamer will also offer a selection of HBO and Max original series such as the The White Lotus, Succession, The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon and Game Of Thrones, as well as Hollywood blockbusters such as Barbie.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Taiwan Mobile is also offering a special promotional annual subscription price of NT$69 (US$2.2) per month, available 1-14 February (regular price NT$90), with simultaneous streaming permitted on up to three devices.

Cindy Ma, head of affiliate sales, Southeast Asia, and head of commercial, Taiwan, WBD, said: “This new collaboration with Taiwan Mobile will substantially grow our streaming scale in Taiwan. With thousands of hours of premium entertainment on HBO GO, customers can enjoy award-winning shows from Hollywood, as well as stories from across the region including the upcoming original, The Accidental Influencer.”

Starring Shu-Yao Kuo, The Accidental Influencer follows the life of Red Ho, whose hope for a perfect life is dashed when she is suddenly dumped by her boyfriend on her birthday. She turns to social media to air her grievances and is met with a surprising outcome, where she rediscovers her independence and embarks on an unexpected journey.

The launch on Taiwan Mobile follows the Memorandum of Understanding agreed last year between the two companies, along with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), with the three pledging to work together to develop, produce and distribute Taiwanese IP and content.

Other HBO GO originals include The Teenage Psychic, Dream Raider and The World Between Us, which are available to stream in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Taiwan Mobile, meanwhile, operates its own streamer – MyVideo – and has become a regular investor in films and series, with shows such as Tears On Fire, Magician On The Skywalk and The Victims’ Game. It also previously partnered with WBD on HBO Asia co-production Workers.