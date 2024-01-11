Channel 5 reports strong growth across linear channels

Paramount Global’s UK pubcaster Channel 5 reported a 5% share increase across its linear channels at the end of 2023, according to BARB TV ratings.

The growth accounts for linear channels — 5STAR, 5USA, 5Select and 5Action. It marks five consecutive years of growth, said the broadcaster.

It is the only PSB to increase its total share of viewers in the UK, with declines at the BBC (-4%), ITV (-2%), and Channel 4 (-2%).

Channel 5’s audience share in peak time (7pm-11pm) slightly rose by 1% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The commercial broadcaster also earned a 4% increase year on year across its share of upmarket (ABC1) viewers.

Channel 5’s drama series All Creatures Great and Small pulled in the channel’s biggest audience of the year, averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 19% share. While, 5 News achieved the channel’s highest month of viewing since 2015 in December.

On demand platform My5 also recorded significant growth across viewing hours and watch time per user across 2023, according to Channel 5.

Ben Frow, chief content officer, UK, Paramount said: “I’m so proud that Channel 5 has continued to lead the pack for audience share growth for a fifth successive year and, yet again, we have closed the gap on our nearest competitor. It’s testament to the hard work of all of the Channel 5 team with their deep understanding of what our audiences love to watch – and all the fantastic producers and creative talent we work with.”