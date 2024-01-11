Baby Shark dedicated app launches on LG Smart TVs

The Pinkfong Company is launching its first dedicated app on the viral kids’ sensation, Baby Shark, on LG Smart TVs worldwide.

The Baby Shark World for Kids app launches on LG Smart TVs in 184 countries. It is available in seven languages including Korean, English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.

The app features Baby Shark content focused on a range of topics such as learning phonics, cultivating healthy habits, as well as song and dance rhythm.

Pinkfong said it will update the app with new content every two weeks, with an AI content curation feature to be implemented by the end of 2024.

Baby Shark World for Kids previously launched as a mobile app which has over 2 million cumulative downloads, according to Pinkfong. North American users account for 50% of all app users and South American users have grown by 153% year-over-year.

“We are excited to bring our beloved ‘Baby Shark World for Kids’ app to LG Smart TV, giving fans and families the opportunity to enjoy their favorite content on the big screen,” said the Pinkfong Company. “Delivering our content through platforms like LG Smart TV is a great way to reach new audiences and expand our presence around the world. We will continue to look for creative ways to entertain and connect people around the world through our content.”

Baby Shark Kids World is running a seven-day free content promotion from January 10 to February 29 in all global regions where the service is available. The app will be available on LG TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher, including LG OLED TV.

Pinkfong had recently launched FAST channel Baby Shark TV on Rakuten TV’s free linear video streaming service, R Channel, in Japan.