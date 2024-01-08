3SS teams with Dolby for automotive market

TV technology provider 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has teamed up with Dolby Laboratories to enable Dolby Atmos for video entertainment services in cars.

3Ready Automotive, 3SS’s automotove video entertainment platform, now provides integrated support of Dolby Atmos sound technology.

According to 3SS, the Dolby Atmos-capable 3Ready entertainment platform can be deployed and scaled across Android Automotive OS, Linux, QNX and AOSP (Android Automotive Open Source Project).

3SS has also announced that German video on demand service maxdome has become the newest addition to the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem.

Maxdome will feature Dolby Atmos-enriched programming for its planned in-car service, soon to be demonstrated at automotive industry events.

“3SS and its enabling entertainment platform 3Ready are well-known and trusted within the pay-TV space, and we’re delighted to collaborate to jointly help automotive OEMs realize their vision of providing best-in-class entertainment experiences in cars with Dolby Atmos,” said Andreas Ehret, senior director automotive at Dolby.

“Together with Dolby and 3SS, we’re enabling carmakers to bring the latest premium video content to their customers with the most immersive audio experience,“ said Hans Henseleit, CEO at maxdome.

“Our collaboration with Dolby means a lot to us because we share the common vision to create the very best entertainment experiences. For an immersive experience, great video is not enough; it is the sound that completes it and fully embraces the audience, made possible only with Dolby Atmos,” said Pierre Donath, 3SS CPO and CMO.