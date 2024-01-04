Prime Video’s TNF reports 24% audience increase in 2023

Amazon Prime Video’s NFL offering Thursday Night Football (TNF) recorded an 24% increase in total viewers during its second season in 2023 compared to its last season, reaching a total audience of 11.86 million in the US.

According to Nielsen, during 2023 TNF on Prime Video attracted an additional 2.8 million viewers compared to the previous season which peaked at 9.58 million viewers.

The 2023 TNF on Prime season kicked off in September which saw its coverage of the first game average at 15.1 million viewers, making it the most watched TNF game ever on Prime Video and the most streamed NFL game in history. However, the latter Seahawks-Cowboys game beat those records, attracting an average audience of 15.3 million viewers, and a peak audience of nearly 18 million.

Additionally, TNF’s average audience crossed the 10 million mark 12 times during the 2023 season, up from the six games that reached the 10 million mark during the 2022 TNF on Prime season. Nielsen also reported the TNF season featured 13 weeks of double-digit, year-over-year viewership gains.

“We’re still very much at the beginning, but Thursday Night Football’s record growth in our second season is beyond encouraging as we work to super serve fans and advertisers,” said Jay Marine, vice president, Prime Video, and global head of sports. “We are building TNF on Prime into an incredibly valuable franchise, and our production and tech teams deserve a great deal of credit for the quality and innovation we have delivered to fans, and we are just getting started.”

Amazon launched its Thursday Night Football offer in partnership with the NFL on Prime Video in 2022. The deal saw it become the first streaming service to offer an exclusive package of domestic NFL games, with the company paying US$1 billion-per season for rights to Thursday Night Football.